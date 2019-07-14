|
On Saturday, July 13, 2019 Emil Smider, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 81. Born March 12, 1938 in Gary, Indiana, he is preceded in death by his father Joseph and mother Irene (née Buynoczsky). Devoted husband to Linda Reed and loving father to Susie Braman, Nancy (Denise King) Smider and Tresa (Avi) Neurohr. Proud grandfather to Ella and Langston Neurohr and Charlie, Isabelle, Charlotte, Christopher and Teddy Braman. Former husband to Wilma Smider and dear cousin of Nick (Jeanne) Horwith.
A graduate of Purdue University and University of Chicago, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to a successful career as an executive at Kraft Foods for twenty-five years. He was the Founder and Managing Partner of Destin Foods International.
Memorial services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Headstrong Project (getheadstrong.org/donate )or The Red Cross(www.redcross.org/donate).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019