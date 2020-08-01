Emile Karpluk was born in Montreal, Quebec on December 17th, 1929 and died peacefully of natural causes in his home in Orland Park, IL on July 25th, 2020. He is survived by his brother John and his loving wife Nancy (nee Huzar) of 63 years; Adoring father to his son Christopher (Christine); devoted grandfather of Colin, Kyle, and Abby. In his younger days, Emile enjoyed playing all kinds of sports but excelled at boxing and hockey. He won the golden gloves in Montreal and played semi-pro hockey in Chicago for years. He enjoyed theatrical acting and performed in several plays on Chicago's South side. He worked as a professional model, private investigator, and a television repairman before finding a career at Sears where he retired from after 30 years. Emile will be remembered for his humor, morality, deep faith in Christianity, and his love for friends and family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be held privately by the family. In the future, when appropriate, the family plans to hold an event to honor the magnificent life of Emile Karpluk.





