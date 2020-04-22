|
|
Emilia Almada nee Rojas, 100, of Park Ridge, IL formerly of Northlake, IL died April 17, 2020. Wife of the late Ignacio; mother of Jeanette Almada (Tim) Tyrrell, Cynthia, Robert, Stephen, Michael David, Richard, Gloria, and the late Thomas; grandmother of Derek Almada and Anthony "Tony" Escobedo; great grandmother DJ & Hunter Almada, and Isaac & Samuel Escobedo; Sister of her late siblings John Rojas, Sophie (Robert) Keeler, Joseph Alvarez, Jessie (Joe) Vargas, & Margie (Primo) Hernandez. Emilia was a member of the West Suburban Artist's Guild. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date, please check the funeral home website for updates - Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel, Elmhurst, IL www.Ahlgrim.com or (630) 834-3515.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020