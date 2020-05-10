Emilia Bruno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilia Bruno, Age 93, nee Presta. Dearly beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Rose (Frank) Cosentino and Franco (Anna) Bruno. Dear daughter of the late Pasquale and Carolina (nee Ziccarelli) Presta. Cherished grandmother of Irma (Anthony) Bondi, Paolo (Lucia) Cosentino, Laura Cosentino, Giuseppe Bruno, Emilia Bruno, Michael Bruno and Marco Bruno. Great grandmother of Gianna Bondi and Luca Cosentino. Dear sister of Bruno (Rosetta) Presta, Concetta (late Mario) Bartucci, Maria (late Raffaele) Pulice, Elena (late Luigi) Presta, Lorenzo Presta, the late Fortuna (late Francesco) Provenzano and the late Frank (Linda) Presta. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service was held on Friday May, 8th 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to St. William Roman Catholic Church, 2600 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 (https://www.givecentral.org/location/131). Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved