Emilia Bruno, Age 93, nee Presta. Dearly beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Rose (Frank) Cosentino and Franco (Anna) Bruno. Dear daughter of the late Pasquale and Carolina (nee Ziccarelli) Presta. Cherished grandmother of Irma (Anthony) Bondi, Paolo (Lucia) Cosentino, Laura Cosentino, Giuseppe Bruno, Emilia Bruno, Michael Bruno and Marco Bruno. Great grandmother of Gianna Bondi and Luca Cosentino. Dear sister of Bruno (Rosetta) Presta, Concetta (late Mario) Bartucci, Maria (late Raffaele) Pulice, Elena (late Luigi) Presta, Lorenzo Presta, the late Fortuna (late Francesco) Provenzano and the late Frank (Linda) Presta. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service was held on Friday May, 8th 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to St. William Roman Catholic Church, 2600 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 (https://www.givecentral.org/location/131). Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.