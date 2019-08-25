|
Emilia G. Krug, age 74, passed away August 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 55 years of Ted; loving mother of Loredan (Maiko); dear sister of Sandro (Bonnie) and Ernestina. Visitation for Emilia will take place Sunday, August 25th from 3:00 PM to 8:30 PM and Monday, August 26th from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM. Funeral prayers begin at 10:15 AM from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 W. Diversey Ave. to St. John Bercham Church for 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation rites Montrose Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 777-6300 or visit www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019