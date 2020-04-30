|
|
Emilia Lipowicz nee Toczycki, age 84, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Adam Lipowicz. Loving mother of Mark (Ruth Friedlander) Lipowicz, Alice (Paul Rosenberg) Lipowicz, Catherine Sinturel, and the late Peter (Rachel Baker) Lipowicz. Dear grandmother of Adam, Ilana, Arden, Hana, Nissa, and Camille. Adoring great grandmother of Eli and Remy. Devoted sister of Jadwiga Dzikowski, Jan Toczycki (Janina), Wladyslawa Toczycki and the late Jozefa Ejzak. Emilia and Adam were residents of Evanston for over 50 years. Interment: Saint Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020