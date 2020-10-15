Emilia "Amy" Puszynski nee Odachowski.. Age 94. Beloved Wife of the late Bruno. Loving Mother of Ronald (Christine), Richard (Lisa), Marsia (Timothy) Wiberg, and Valerie (Gerald) Manning. Cherished Grandmother of Anthony Puszynski, Timothy (Kathryn) Puszynski, Nicole(John) Heraty, Michelle Puszynski MD, Jennifer Puszynski, Paul Wiberg, Michaela Wiberg, and Great Grandmother of Emilia and Sophie Puszynski. Dearest Sister of the late William (Mary Jo) Odahowski. Fond Aunt and Friend to many. Member of the Polish Arts Club and the Polish Women's Civic Club. Visitation Sunday at the SKAJA Terrace Funeral Home 7812 North Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM to St. Zachary Church for a 10:00 AM Mass. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Funeral Information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com