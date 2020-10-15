1/
Emilia Puszynski
1926 - 2020
Emilia "Amy" Puszynski nee Odachowski.. Age 94. Beloved Wife of the late Bruno. Loving Mother of Ronald (Christine), Richard (Lisa), Marsia (Timothy) Wiberg, and Valerie (Gerald) Manning. Cherished Grandmother of Anthony Puszynski, Timothy (Kathryn) Puszynski, Nicole(John) Heraty, Michelle Puszynski MD, Jennifer Puszynski, Paul Wiberg, Michaela Wiberg, and Great Grandmother of Emilia and Sophie Puszynski. Dearest Sister of the late William (Mary Jo) Odahowski. Fond Aunt and Friend to many.  Member of the Polish Arts Club and the Polish Women's Civic Club. Visitation Sunday at the SKAJA Terrace Funeral Home 7812 North Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM to St. Zachary Church for a 10:00 AM Mass. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum.  Funeral Information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
