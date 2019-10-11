Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke Church
7600 W. Lake St
River Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Cima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Theresa Cima


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilia Theresa Cima Obituary
Emilia Theresa Cima of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, while on vacation in Italy. Emilia was born on Sept. 23, 1983 in Oak Park, Ill, to her beloved parents Lawrence and Patricia, nee DiFebo, Cima. She graduated with honors from NYU from the Gallatin School of Study, cum laude. Emilia had a beautiful and free spirit. She was incredibly creative, thoughtful and endearing. Emilia will be missed every day by the many people she impacted during her short life. Emilia is survived by her loving family, Patricia and Lawrence Cima; sister, Caitlin (Kyle) Pace; and brother John Cima. Memorials in Emilia's name may be made to IGNITE (formerly Teen Living) at ignitepromise.org. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 13, 3:00pm to 9:00pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet at St Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St in River Forest to celebrate Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday Oct. 14. Final committal service will be private. Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now