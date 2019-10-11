|
|
Emilia Theresa Cima of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, while on vacation in Italy. Emilia was born on Sept. 23, 1983 in Oak Park, Ill, to her beloved parents Lawrence and Patricia, nee DiFebo, Cima. She graduated with honors from NYU from the Gallatin School of Study, cum laude. Emilia had a beautiful and free spirit. She was incredibly creative, thoughtful and endearing. Emilia will be missed every day by the many people she impacted during her short life. Emilia is survived by her loving family, Patricia and Lawrence Cima; sister, Caitlin (Kyle) Pace; and brother John Cima. Memorials in Emilia's name may be made to IGNITE (formerly Teen Living) at ignitepromise.org. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 13, 3:00pm to 9:00pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet at St Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St in River Forest to celebrate Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday Oct. 14. Final committal service will be private. Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019