Emilie E.G. Ott
Emilie E. G. Ott, 74, of Bensenville, IL passed away at 2:38 am on September 26, 2020 in Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. Emilie was born August 16, 1946, in Ceylon MN, beloved daughter of the late Rev. Harold & Beatrice Ott.

Miss Ott graduated from Fenton High school and tried many jobs until she found her home at Fairchild Printing. She was an active member of Peace United Church of Christ and then Faith Community UCC. She was always happiest when she had a mission or someone to take care of. She devoted her life to caring for her father, her mother, and then anyone she met that needed help.

She is survived by sisters: Marna (Donald) Held of New Salem, ND and Edie (David) Faust of Columbia, MO; her nieces: Aimee, Margaret, Carolyn, Deborah, and Jennifer; and nephews: Scott and David; as well as much more family and friends.

Services will be at Faith Community UCC, 192 S Center St, Bensenville, IL 60106 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Social distancing measures will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: Faith Community UCC of Bensenville, IL (630) 766-8042 or Residential Hospice of Downers Grove, IL (855) 902-5100. Arrangements handled by Geils Funeral Home. For information, call: (630) 766-3232.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
01:00 PM
Faith Community UCC
October 5, 2020
Emilie always had a smile and a positive attitude. She always made friends where ever she was doing or involved in doing. God has another wonderful person in his garden.
Karen Kehoe Wiercioch
Friend
