Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilie Kolodzey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilie M. Kolodzey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emilie M. Kolodzey Obituary
Emilie M. Kolodzey, nee Klich. Age 98 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Karen Kolodzey (George Brigandi), Lori (Richard) Brayer and Randall (Rosemary) Kolodzey. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, George, Zachary and Cara (Ted) Beranis. Dear sister of the late Marion, Richard, Fred and Stephen Klich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org or Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org, would be a most welcome tribute to Emilie. Better yet, she would love if you take time to plant something beautiful to remember her by. For complete obituary information please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now