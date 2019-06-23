|
Emilie M. Kolodzey, nee Klich. Age 98 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Karen Kolodzey (George Brigandi), Lori (Richard) Brayer and Randall (Rosemary) Kolodzey. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, George, Zachary and Cara (Ted) Beranis. Dear sister of the late Marion, Richard, Fred and Stephen Klich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org or Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org, would be a most welcome tribute to Emilie. Better yet, she would love if you take time to plant something beautiful to remember her by. For complete obituary information please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019