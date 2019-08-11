|
|
Born on Jan 6, 1932, in Paterson, NJ, to Edith Muller Grootendorst (of Manhattan) and Gerard Grootendorst (of Boskoop, in the Netherlands). She died on Aug 2, 2019, in Evanston, IL, as the result of a single-car accident. Emilie was the wife of the late Walter (Wally) A. Barry, Jr. and mother of Edith E. Barry (of Sebastopol, CA) and Susan K. (Russell) Kerby (of Carefree, AZ). After graduating Beaver College in PA, Emilie worked in advertising in NYC before moving to Evanston in 1958. A long-time member of the Woman's Club of Evanston, Emilie volunteered as the Chair of their annual antique show for many years. She remained an active member of the Midwestern Antiques Club, the James H. Rose Chapter of the National American Glass Club, the Highland Park Garden Club, the Hearing Loss Association of America and the Sheridan Shores Yacht Club of Wilmette. Emilie was the quintessential communicator, historian and storyteller. She will be remembered as being absolutely the most consistently thoughtful person most people will ever know. Emilie loved reading your emails, letters, and posts and would very much appreciate you sharing your stories on her memorial website www.tributes.com/emiliebarry. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 30, 2019, at 1 PM, at The Woman's Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. Suggested memorial donations to the Nature Conservancy, Christ's Hope International or the North American Institute for Living Latin Studies.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019