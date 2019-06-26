|
Emilio Scalzitti. loving father of Bianca Scalzitti.
Dear Grandfather of Hayley, Kayla & Sheila Adams.
Great Grandfather of Jolene, Bella & a great grand baby due on August 26th.
Fond brother of Brigida (Mark) Hammerstein & Johnny Jr. (Bobbie) Scalzitti.
Uncle of Nikki, Jeff, Carla (Kevin) Francis & Nando Trevino.
Devoted son of the late John Sr. & the late Irene nee Cianciarullo.
Visitation Friday 10:00 am until the time of mass 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1101 N. 23rd Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160.
Emilio was was the past chairman of The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee,
active with St. Rocco Di Potenza Society & Sheridan Carroll Knights of Columbus.
Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019