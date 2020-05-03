Emilio Yzaguirre, 76, of Carol Stream, passed away peacefully the morning of April 25, 2020. He was the loving father of Michelle (Dan) Finch; proud abuelo of Max Finch; cherished brother of Delores (late Joe) Depa, late Sara Gallegos, late Rebecca Villarreal, Ray (Sharon) Yzaguirre, and Bud (Judy) Ysaguirre; caring uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was born January 31, 1944 in San Benito, TX to Baltazar and Josephine (De los Santo) Yzaguirre. After spending his childhood in Texas, his family moved to Chicago. Emilio enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War from 1963 - 1967. He served his country with honor and displayed exceptional leadership, rising in rank to Sergeant before being honorably discharged and awarded The Purple Heart. He was perhaps most proud of his grandson, becoming a very active and involved abuelo. From traveling over an hour each way to give Max bottles in daycare to showing him how to use a slingshot and BB gun, and countless other cherished memories. You could always find 'Emo' having his coffee and reading the paper every morning at a local coffee shop, making an array of friends who became like family. He will be remembered for his work-ethic, generosity and relationships with family and friends. He will be forever remembered and greatly missed. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date when we are able to gather again. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emilio's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.