Emily A. Kotowski was born on March 5, 1918 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Helen nee (Chromik) Wiseniewski. She died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Ms. Kotowski was a homemaker for 50 years. She was also a member of St. Alphonsus Church for 30 years. Emily is survived by her son, Phillip (Sandra) Kotowski, daughter, Barbara (the late Michael) Herzog, grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Bascher, Brian (Katherine) Kotowski, Stephanie (Chris) Anteola, Kimberly (John Francis) Meehan, great grandchild, Emma Kotowski, and sister, Helen Erickson. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward J. Kotowski, and parents, Anthony and Helen Wiseniewski, and her sister Louise Foss. A Memorial Service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Les Turner ALS Foundation or RMHC Org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019