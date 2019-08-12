Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Kotowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily A. Kotowski


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily A. Kotowski Obituary
Emily A. Kotowski was born on March 5, 1918 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Helen nee (Chromik) Wiseniewski. She died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Ms. Kotowski was a homemaker for 50 years. She was also a member of St. Alphonsus Church for 30 years. Emily is survived by her son, Phillip (Sandra) Kotowski, daughter, Barbara (the late Michael) Herzog, grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Bascher, Brian (Katherine) Kotowski, Stephanie (Chris) Anteola, Kimberly (John Francis) Meehan, great grandchild, Emma Kotowski, and sister, Helen Erickson. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward J. Kotowski, and parents, Anthony and Helen Wiseniewski, and her sister Louise Foss. A Memorial Service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Les Turner ALS Foundation or RMHC Org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now