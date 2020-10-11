1/1
Emily A. Weber, age 93, passed away on October 8, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late John and Theresa Weber. Beloved, cherished and loyal twin sister of Evelyn J. McGowan (late John). Loving sister of the late John Andrew Weber (Tomoko), and the late Magdalene (late Stephen) Smulka. Treasured and loving aunt to Stephen (Ginny) Smulka, Karen (Ralph) Tabaccki, John (Teresa) Smulka, Theresa (Nick) Corasis, John (Amy) Weber, and a happy friend to many. Graduated from West Pullman Street School and Fenger High School. Employed by International Harvester, West Pullman Plant, Chicago (now Navistar) for over 36 years. Officer of the West Pullman Retirees Club (IHC) for over 23 years and a Palos Community Hospital dedicated volunteer (Home Delivered Meals driver) for over 38 years. Emily loved traveling, gardening and cooking. Among her many gifts, two of God's greatest gifts were her dear twin sister Evelyn, plus her beloved Bichon (Schone) who she rescued from a shelter. She was a life-time member of various animal humane societies. To say she will be missed is a big understatement. Private inurnment at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
October 10, 2020
Thank you Emily, for being my godmother. You have a generous and loving heart. Your dedication to helping others is something I will always remember. May God be with you and rest in peace.
Love, Gail Fromes
Gail Fromes
Family
October 10, 2020
