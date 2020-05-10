Emily B. Porucznik
Emily B. Porucznik, 93, passed peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Villa Scalabrini in Northlake, IL. She was born in Chicago, the youngest of the late John and Anna Porucznik's five children.

Emily was a long-time employee of Gossard Women's Apparel. She was a loyal volunteer at Hines VA Hospital and with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary #1284, especially the Buddy Poppy sales. Emily was an active member of Hiawatha Club senior group and always enjoyed a good game of pinochle or poker.

Emily is survived by many family and friends including Joseph Bryja, Lilleen DeLaurentis, Dolores Cudzewicz, Michael Porucznik, Pamela Matyka, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings John, Lillian, Florence, and Frank, and nephew John Wawro.

Services for Emily have been held. Donations are appreciated to Villa Scalabrini Chapel Fund, 480 N. Wolf Rd, Northlake, IL 60164 or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, www.mercyhome.org Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321 www.giancolafuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

