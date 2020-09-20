1/
Emily B. Trock
Emily B. Trock, nee Baber, age 85, of Westmont formerly of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Albert E. Trock, Jr. Loving mother of Albert E. Trock III, Nancy M. Trock, Joseph A. (Blanca) Trock and Barbara T. (Greg) Susmilch; dear grandmother of Kevin (Candace) Trock, Cari (Matt) Schroeder, Ashley Trock and Jeremy Trock; great-grandmother of Austin and Emily Nelson and Alyssa Trock; sister of the late Joseph Baber and Dawn Totino; aunt of many nieces and nephews. All State and Federal Covid – Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed at a time to pay their last respects and be received by the family. Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Tuesday, 11 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
