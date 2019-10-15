Home

Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Emily Gentile Obituary
Emily Gentile, age 96, passed away October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Susan (the late Floyd) Hays, Karen Gentile (David Langands), and Ralph (Veronica). Grandmother of Jenifer (Matt) Ford, Payton and Vincent Gentile. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Luke Ford. Daughter of the late Michael and the late Victoria Huduck. Sister of the late Cecelia, the late Mercy, and the late Edward. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Emily was a long-time resident of northwest Chicago who spent her last years as a resident at Rosewood Care Center of Inverness. The family would like to thank Rosewood and Journey Care Hospice for their care and support. Funeral Thursday 9 AM from The ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass St. Francis Borgia Church 10 AM. Int. St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
