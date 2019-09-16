Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
400 W. Spring St.
South Elgin, IL
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
400 W. Spring St.
South Elgin, IL
Emily J. Tobler

Emily J. Tobler Obituary
Emily J. Tobler 81, of South Elgin passed away on

August 16, 2019. Emily was preceded in death by

her parents Emil & Mary Tobler, sisters Magdaline

Johnson & Elaine Farrell. Survivors include Dorothy

Mann & Mary Ann Muetterties & many nieces &

nephews. Upon graduation she worked at Shurtleff

Lumber, Grayline Housewares & Market Financial

before retiring. Emily was a long time member of

Community United Methodist church serving in many areas, most notably the food pantry. Please join us in Celebrating her life on Sunday September 22, 2019 Visitation from 10:30 – 12. Service starts at

12pm at Community United Methodist Church

400 W. Spring St. South Elgin. In lieu of flowers

memorials may be made to American Cancer

Research or to her church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
