Emily J. Tobler 81, of South Elgin passed away on
August 16, 2019. Emily was preceded in death by
her parents Emil & Mary Tobler, sisters Magdaline
Johnson & Elaine Farrell. Survivors include Dorothy
Mann & Mary Ann Muetterties & many nieces &
nephews. Upon graduation she worked at Shurtleff
Lumber, Grayline Housewares & Market Financial
before retiring. Emily was a long time member of
Community United Methodist church serving in many areas, most notably the food pantry. Please join us in Celebrating her life on Sunday September 22, 2019 Visitation from 10:30 – 12. Service starts at
12pm at Community United Methodist Church
400 W. Spring St. South Elgin. In lieu of flowers
memorials may be made to American Cancer
Research or to her church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019