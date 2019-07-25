|
Emily M. Menke nee Shakis. Beloved wife of the late Glenn A. Menke. Loving mother of Marilyn (Ken) Stanczak & Tom (Beth) Menke. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Jeffrey) Lebata, Nicole (fiancé Daniel Mize) Stanczak & Amanda (Jeff) Gage. Proud great grandmother of Rudy, Theo & Izzie Mae. Dear sister of Anna Smith, Helen Yanos, Jenny Petrick, Al Zamkus & Josephine Pecyna. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 7:30 am until the time of prayers at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431 Attn: Development https://www.joliethospice.org/online-donation-form.html , would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to July 26, 2019