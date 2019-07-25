Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EMILY MENKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMILY M. MENKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMILY M. MENKE Obituary
Emily M. Menke nee Shakis. Beloved wife of the late Glenn A. Menke. Loving mother of Marilyn (Ken) Stanczak & Tom (Beth) Menke. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Jeffrey) Lebata, Nicole (fiancé Daniel Mize) Stanczak & Amanda (Jeff) Gage. Proud great grandmother of Rudy, Theo & Izzie Mae. Dear sister of Anna Smith, Helen Yanos, Jenny Petrick, Al Zamkus & Josephine Pecyna. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 7:30 am until the time of prayers at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431 Attn: Development https://www.joliethospice.org/online-donation-form.html , would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now