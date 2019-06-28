Emily M. Steben, age 104 of Lombard, Illinois passed peacefully on June 22, 2019. She is survived by her children: Raymond H. Jr. (Ann) and James R.; Grandchildren: Tyler (Jennifer), Amy King (Greg), Tim Mrazek (Late Kelly), and Joe Mrazek (Kari); Great Grandchildren: Jon, Shelby, Monroe, Joey and Evan Mrazek; Cole, Sydney and Ryan Steben; and Emily, Whitney, Meredith and Landon King; as well as dozens of nephews and nieces and their children. Also surviving is her brother Stephen A. Morse (Murn), who will soon celebrate his 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond H. Steben whom she married in 1937 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 1997; daughter Betty Jane Mrazek (Late Joseph), Grandson Jon K. Mrazek and her parents Stephen and Mildred Morse. Emily's lineage reached to Morse immigrants to New England in the early 1630s, and also included distant family ties to Samuel F. B. Morse of telegraph and code fame. She was raised in Lombard, moved with her parents to Elmhurst, Illinois in 1930 and graduated from York Community High School in 1932. She was the oldest living graduate of York at its centennial celebration last year. Upon marrying Ray, she lived in Elmhurst at the same address for over 70 years before moving to Lexington Health in Lombard in 2013. Her primary focus was family and she particularly reveled in all seventeen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years, she often was the only great grandparent at their extracurricular events. Holiday celebrations were always joyous family gatherings for her. She enjoyed birding and gardening, the latter providing the basis for canning and preserves from an original Victory garden for many years. She also had kept track of how many Christmas cookies she had baked, and the final tally was almost 80,000. Emily was the longest surviving member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Elmhurst and she also had served as a volunteer DuPage County election clerk for over 40 years. At a recent birthday celebration, she was asked what her secret for advanced age was. She gently replied, "Well, I take one day at a time, and I don't worry." A side note was quietly added that a daily adult beverage also helped. When close family would leave after visiting her and tell her to be careful and behave, she would reply softly, "Okay, but I'll try not to be caught". A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 345 S. Kenilworth Avenue, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. For info and condolences visit www.PedersenRyberg.com or call 630-834-1133. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019