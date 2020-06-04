Emily Neiglick, 94, of Glenview, born Dec. 17, 1925, in Chicago to Emil and Sigrid (Anderson) Neiglick, Emily loved time with family, friends, neighbors; and at Chicago Botanical Gardens and Gilson Park Harbor in Wilmette. A New Trier High School graduate, Emily worked as business manager for Joe Jacobs Chevrolet in Wilmette for many years. Beloved aunt of Patty Haeffner and Albert Thomas; great-aunt of Christopher (Tammy) Haeffner, Megan (Shawn) Balch; cherished great-great aunt to many. Send memorials to Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, Sycamore, www.olsonfh.com 815-895-6589.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.