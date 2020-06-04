Emily Neiglick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Neiglick, 94, of Glenview, born Dec. 17, 1925, in Chicago to Emil and Sigrid (Anderson) Neiglick, Emily loved time with family, friends, neighbors; and at Chicago Botanical Gardens and Gilson Park Harbor in Wilmette. A New Trier High School graduate, Emily worked as business manager for Joe Jacobs Chevrolet in Wilmette for many years. Beloved aunt of Patty Haeffner and Albert Thomas; great-aunt of Christopher (Tammy) Haeffner, Megan (Shawn) Balch; cherished great-great aunt to many. Send memorials to Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, Sycamore, www.olsonfh.com 815-895-6589.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved