National Cremation Society Chicago
5942 W. Touhy Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 588-2743
For more information about
Emily Tienken
Emily Tienken, age 31, passed away peacefully at home March 9th in Clarendon Hills, after battling pneumonia for several months.Born in Greenwich, CT to Lisa and William Tienken, Emily had multiple physical and developmental disabilities. Although she needed medical intervention and constant family care, Emily lived a life full of joy. Beginning with Walker Elementary School, Emily loved attending school in Districts 181 and 86, where she enjoyed spending her days with friends, aides, and teachers. After graduating high school, Emily moved and lived with the loving community of Misericordia in Chicago. Misericordia became a home away from home where the staff and residents loved Emily, and she loved them.Through it all, Emily's life was a story of triumph against the odds and laughter in spite of setbacks-with Disney music as the soundtrack. Music, according to Em, was best experienced loudly with dancing and clapping. And nothing in the world was more fun than hanging with her two beloved brothers, John and Nick.Emily Tienken was an angel among us. We love you.A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 11:00 am at Misericordia, Heart of Mercy Chapel, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Emily Tienken to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
