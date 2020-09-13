Emma Luikaart

Emma "Mickie" Luikaart nee Hardt - Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Ronald, Bonnie, Glenn and James Luikaart; devoted grandmother of Amanda, Eric, Emilee and great-grandmother of Dylan and Collin; fond sister of Dorothy (late Michael) Hojnacki, Richard (Nancy) and the late Regina, Emily, Marie, Katherine, Henry and Rose; also loving aunt and friend of many. Life-long member of Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Luke Cemetery, Chicago. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com