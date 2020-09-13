1/
Emma Luikaart
Emma "Mickie" Luikaart nee Hardt - Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Ronald, Bonnie, Glenn and James Luikaart; devoted grandmother of Amanda, Eric, Emilee and great-grandmother of Dylan and Collin; fond sister of Dorothy (late Michael) Hojnacki, Richard (Nancy) and the late Regina, Emily, Marie, Katherine, Henry and Rose; also loving aunt and friend of many. Life-long member of Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Luke Cemetery, Chicago. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Mickey you were a mom to some & a friend to all. You were the first person I met when starting Central States. I loved you the day I met you. Your sweetness & kindness was so appreciated & you were loved by everyone❤
Rest Easy Mickey...God Bless You
Judy Mannott
Coworker
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
