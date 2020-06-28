Emma Silzer nee Wiedemann, age 99; devoted wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Frank (Linda) and proud grandmother of Stephen (Kirsten) and Eric (Emily); great grandmother of Beckett. Emma passed away peacefully at the home of her son of natural causes. Emma was born in the small town of Herbertshofen, Germany as one of nine children. Her future husband Fred was stationed in Augsburg with the US Army where they met and fell in love shortly after the end of World War II. Emma immigrated to Chicago in 1948 and became an American citizen in 1954. Emma and Fred were married for 41 years until Fred's passing in 1989. They were long-time residents of Westchester and later Emma enjoyed her condo in Willowbrook, living independently for as long as she could. Emma worked for more than thirty years as a finished parts inspector in the automotive industry and she enjoyed travelling during her retirement. She was resilient, hard-working and caring. She will be missed but is now at peace. Lying in State Monday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 7214 S Cass Ave, Darien. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. In accordance with CDC and State of Illinois guidelines, all services will be limited to 50 people or less.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.