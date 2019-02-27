|
Emmanouel Dimitrakopoulos of Westchester, age 79, born in Ksirokambos, Messinias, Greece. Beloved husband of Vasiliki, nee Alexandropoulos; loving father of Kalliope (Jeff) Dimitrakopoulos-Osborne; proud grandfather of Magdalena; dear brother, uncle and koumbaro of many here, Greece and Canada. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Assumption Greek Orthodox church, 601 S. Central, Chicago for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019