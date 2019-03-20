Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church
12307 S. Ridgeland
Palos Heights, IL
Emmanouil Kyroudis Obituary
Emmanouil Kyroudis, 84; Born in Athens, Greece; Preceded in death by his beloved spouse of 60 years Mimika (Demetra); Son of the late George and Maria; Devoted Father of George (Christina), Fay (Panagiotis), and James(Effie). Fond uncle of Yianni(Eleni); Cherrished Papou of Dionysi, Demetra, Emily and Melina. Dearest brother of the late Aristotelis (Evangelia) Kyroudis, Georgia (George) Tzouanopoulos, Evangeline (late Rigas) Rogiokos, and Angela (Steve) Iliopoulos; Friend of George (late Peggy) Pappas. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:30-8:30PM at The Maher Funeral Home 17101 71st Avenue Tinley Park, Il 60477. Trisagion services at 5:30 PM. Friends and Family asked to meet directly Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland, Palos Heights. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery. "May His Memory Be Eternal". For info 877-974-9201 or 815-462-0711 and www.orricofuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
