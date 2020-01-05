Home

Emmerich Karl Szalay, 91, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. He was born in Romania and immigrated to Chicago with his family in 1957. He was an avid stamp collector and worked in the printing industry for 40 years.

Emmerich is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elisabeth (Pospeich) Szalay. He is remembered by Regina Szalay (daughter), her husband, Richard Peck, and their daughter, Elizabeth Szalay in Chicago, IL; Detlev Szalay (son) and his family in California; Emmy Krueger (cousin), her daughter, Dori (Krueger) Cronk, and her son-in-law, John Cronk, in Edmonton, Alberta; and Annamarie Hummel (niece) and her family in Nuremberg, Germany.

Services are private, but a memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
