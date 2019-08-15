Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmet Neary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmet P. Neary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmet P. Neary Obituary
Age 89. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years to Kathleen "Kay" (nee Morrison). Devoted father of Michael, John (Valerie), William (Terry), Patricia (Richard) Caprio, Eileen, and Edward (Susan) Neary. Proud grandfather of Jeanette, Richard, Daniel, Ryan, Kevin, Kelsie, and Maddi. Adored great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Michaela. Dear brother of the late Thomas, Donald and Mary Neary. Proud 64 year member of Pipefitters Union Local #597.

Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now