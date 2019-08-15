|
|
Age 89. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years to Kathleen "Kay" (nee Morrison). Devoted father of Michael, John (Valerie), William (Terry), Patricia (Richard) Caprio, Eileen, and Edward (Susan) Neary. Proud grandfather of Jeanette, Richard, Daniel, Ryan, Kevin, Kelsie, and Maddi. Adored great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Michaela. Dear brother of the late Thomas, Donald and Mary Neary. Proud 64 year member of Pipefitters Union Local #597.
Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019