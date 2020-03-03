Home

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4801 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4801 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map

Emmett J. Lee


1933 - 2020
Emmett J. Lee Obituary
Emmett J. Lee, age 86; U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Marilyn Lee, nee Cooper; loving father of Margaret (Kevin) Berry, Mike (Roxanne) Lee, Jeanne (Jim) Pearcy, John (Christine) Lee, and Tom (Angie) Lee; cherished grandfather of Madison, Rachel, and Jessica Lee, Taylor, Seamus, and Moira Pearcy, John and Alexa Lee, Cole and Brody Lee, Brenna and Meghan Murphy, Sean, Alec and Kyle Berry, dear great-grandfather of James Young; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his son Coleman Lee, his parents Coleman and Anne Lee, and his siblings Mary, Ellen, Ann, John and Barbara. Emmett worked for 39 years with Santa Fe Railroad and as a clerk with the DuPage County Court. Visitation Friday, March 6th, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove, IL. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
