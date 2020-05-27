Emogene C. Stevens
Stevens, Emogene C. Nee Zaleski - Loving mother of Michael , Brian (Renée), Kevin, and Jeffrey (Christine); Dearest Granny of Michael, Matthew, Jason, Lauren, Erika, Morgan, Haley Rose, Taylor Marie, Zachary, Andrew, Tom & Wesley; Great Granny of Jocelynn, Rowan, Luca, Laney, and Cicelia; Fond sister of Sharon Dust, the late Georgianne Kalva, and the late Karen Trusty.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
