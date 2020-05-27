Stevens, Emogene C. Nee Zaleski - Loving mother of Michael , Brian (Renée), Kevin, and Jeffrey (Christine); Dearest Granny of Michael, Matthew, Jason, Lauren, Erika, Morgan, Haley Rose, Taylor Marie, Zachary, Andrew, Tom & Wesley; Great Granny of Jocelynn, Rowan, Luca, Laney, and Cicelia; Fond sister of Sharon Dust, the late Georgianne Kalva, and the late Karen Trusty.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.