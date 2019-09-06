Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Enes Gehrke
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Enes K. Gehrke

Enes K. Gehrke, nee Eleuteri, of Westchester, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph G. Gehrke for 70 wonderful years; loving mother of John (Joanne) Gehrke; proud grandmother "Nonnie" of Thomas and Connor Gehrke; dear sister of the late Peter (late Shirley) Eleuteri and the late Gino (Julie) Eleuteri; dear sister-in-law of the late Delores (late Anthony) Cushion and the late LaVergne (late Vincent) Persico; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
