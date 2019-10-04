|
Dr. Enid W. Collins died on Oct. 1 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was 83.
Her career included 52 years working for the Chicago Board of Education including positions at Medill, Revere and Nash schools. Dr. Collins earned her bachelor's degree from Chicago Teachers College, her master's from Chicago State University and her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois-Champaign.
In addition, for 43 years, Dr. Collins ran the Enid Collins School of Dance out of the South Side YMCA, the South Shore YMCA and the old Chatham YMCA.
After she retired, Enid became a devoted community volunteer and line dancer. She was an active member of the St. Thomas the Apostle parish community and the alumni chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. "Rip" Collins. She leaves a son, Donald C. Collins, a daughter, Karyn D. Collins, and many, many friends.
