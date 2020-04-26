|
|
Enid Friedman (nee Nachenberg) age 91, beloved wife of the late Hyman Friedman; loving mother of Geri (Joel) Goldberg, Debbie Friedman, Ronna (Brad) Steinback and the late Jon Friedman; cherished grandmother of Annah (David), Sarah (fiancé Ethan), Jeffrey and Joseph; dear sister of the late Robert Nachenberg, survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Nachenberg. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information or to leave condolences Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020