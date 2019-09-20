Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1747 Lake Ave.
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Enie Fucak Obituary
Enie Fucak nee Bradetich, 92, of Wilmette, at rest September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ugo Fucak; loving mother of Vivian (the late Donald) McDowell, Deby (Steve) Less and Susy (Bob) Schwabe-Schlaeger, and the late Ugo Fucak, Jr.; proud Nonna of Michelle, Naomi, Nadine, Kevin, Ben, Karen, Sam, Lori, Megan, Danny, Cam, and Laura; dear great grandmother of Harrison, Henry, Tovik, Parker and Jackson; cherished daughter of the late Francie and Stefania; fond sister of the late Claudio Bradetich. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 23 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019
