Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
134 North Avenue
Highwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ENRICO MOSCONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ENRICO MOSCONI


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ENRICO MOSCONI Obituary
age 89 of Green Oaks, IL. At peace in Christ November 9, 2019. Born February 9, 1930 in Montefiorino, Modena, Italy. Beloved husband of Ginetta nee: Balducchi. Loving father of Louis, Daniel, William (Darcy) and Patrick (Katelynn Geraty) Mosconi. Fond nonno of 15, bis Nonno of 2, dear brother to many siblings in Italy. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Friends may gather on Wednesday, November. 13, 2019 from 9 am until time of mass 10 am at St. James Church, 134 North Avenue, Highwood. Private entombment at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For more information please call 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ENRICO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -