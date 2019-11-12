|
|
age 89 of Green Oaks, IL. At peace in Christ November 9, 2019. Born February 9, 1930 in Montefiorino, Modena, Italy. Beloved husband of Ginetta nee: Balducchi. Loving father of Louis, Daniel, William (Darcy) and Patrick (Katelynn Geraty) Mosconi. Fond nonno of 15, bis Nonno of 2, dear brother to many siblings in Italy. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Friends may gather on Wednesday, November. 13, 2019 from 9 am until time of mass 10 am at St. James Church, 134 North Avenue, Highwood. Private entombment at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For more information please call 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019