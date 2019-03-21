|
|
Epifanio Tapia, age 86, of Wilmette, IL. Born April 7, 1932 in Manatí, Puerto Rico, passed away March 15, 2019 in Glenview, IL. Epifanio was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Rosario Maldonado Tapia, 12 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews; He is survived by many nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico and the United States. Epifanio donated his body to medical science. Arrangements were handled by Donnellan Family Funeral Services, www.donnellanfuneral.com (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019