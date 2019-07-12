Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Eric G. Olson Obituary
Eric G. Olson, 69, of Lindenhurst and formerly of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Ann Marie; loving father of Adam; dear son of the late Ivan and Alice Olson; brother of the late Christie. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
