|
|
Eric J. Ruthenberg, 70, of Oak Lawn, beloved husband of Patricia nee Johnston, loving father of David (Amy), Mark and Molly, devoted brother of Mark (Connie), Kirk (Kate), Rob and Kent (Gini), dear uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews, retired employee of Com Ed. Memorial visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 3:30 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, cremation private. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019