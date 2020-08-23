Eric J. Somers, 70, beloved husband and best friend of Janet, nee Schoeneman, for 48 wonderful years; loving father of Wendi Milanovich, Pamela (Ray) Kopcinski and Matthew (Sheri) Somers; caring father-in-law of Rob Milanovich; cherished Papa of Blake Milanovich, Ryan and Ashley Kopcinski, Logan and Lyla Somers; devoted son of the late Lee and Wesley Somers and son-in-law of the late Jewel and Bernard Schoeneman; dear brother-in-law of Bonnie (Mark) Dilley; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restoring Hope Transplant House (www.restoringhope.org
). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
