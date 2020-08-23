1/1
Eric J. Somers
Eric J. Somers, 70, beloved husband and best friend of Janet, nee Schoeneman, for 48 wonderful years; loving father of Wendi Milanovich, Pamela (Ray) Kopcinski and Matthew (Sheri) Somers; caring father-in-law of Rob Milanovich; cherished Papa of Blake Milanovich, Ryan and Ashley Kopcinski, Logan and Lyla Somers; devoted son of the late Lee and Wesley Somers and son-in-law of the late Jewel and Bernard Schoeneman; dear brother-in-law of Bonnie (Mark) Dilley; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restoring Hope Transplant House (www.restoringhope.org). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
August 21, 2020
Eric worked for my father many many years ago. He spoke highly of Eric. I only knew Eric through my father. I was young, but I do remember him. Rest in peace my friend. Say hello to Julian for me.❤
Cheryl Kahn Hyatt
Friend
August 21, 2020
Gone to young. Gone to soon. Rest In Peace Eric Somers my first and dearest friend of 57 years.
Abe Drayer
Family
