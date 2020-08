Eric J. Somers, 70, beloved husband and best friend of Janet, nee Schoeneman, for 48 wonderful years; loving father of Wendi Milanovich, Pamela (Ray) Kopcinski and Matthew (Sheri) Somers; caring father-in-law of Rob Milanovich; cherished Papa of Blake Milanovich, Ryan and Ashley Kopcinski, Logan and Lyla Somers; devoted son of the late Lee and Wesley Somers and son-in-law of the late Jewel and Bernard Schoeneman; dear brother-in-law of Bonnie (Mark) Dilley; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restoring Hope Transplant House ( www.restoringhope.org ). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com