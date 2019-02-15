Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church
314 W. Vallette Street
Elmhurst, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church
314 W. Vallette Street
Elmhurst, IL
Eric Niederer Obituary
Eric Niederer,42, formerly of Elmhurst. Dear son of Christine Niederer and Ronald Niederer; grandson of Edith (the late Ernest) Niederer and the late Lee and Robert Anderson; brother of Jennifer (Richard) Rowland; uncle of Aiden Rowland. Eric loved the outdoors, hunting, sports shooting and children. Memorial Visitation at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette Street, Elmhurst, IL from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, www.sssfonline.org or Lewy Bodies Disease Association, www.lbda.org. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
