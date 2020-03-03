|
Eric Papineau Gall, MD, 79, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 in Tucson, AZ surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Boston and growing up in Cincinnati he completed his undergraduate and medical school education at the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his internship and first year of residency at the University of Cincinnati.
Amid training, he spent 2 years in the Army (Vietnam) and was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. Then he completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.
He spent 27 years at the University of Arizona in which he served as section chief of Rheumatology and was the Co-Founder and Director of the Arthritis Center. He also served as Chief of Rheumatology at the VA. In between his years in AZ he spent 16 years as the Dept of Med chair at the Rosalind Franklin Med School. Throughout his career he won numerous awards including the Master in the ACR, Master in the American College of Physicians, and the Freedom of Movement Award from the Arthritis Foundation. He was a true pioneer in the world of Rheumatology and served on many national committees including serving as President of the ARHP.
He will be most remembered by his family and friends for his passion for medicine and teaching, his intense sense of humor, the twinkle in his eye, and as the man who always had his camera (or 3) at the ready.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, married 52 years, His Daughter Gretchen (Alex Djukic) and Grandson Noah from Chicago, Son, Michael (Marita) and granddaughter, Talia from Split, Croatia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Phyllis and brother Thomas Monroe Gall (Jean).
Services will be held in August when his family can all be again by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to The U of AZ Arthritis Center (Eric P. Gall Lectureship) at the University of Arizona or the Eric Gall Professionalism Award, Department of Medicine, Chicago Medical School.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020