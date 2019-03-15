The captain has set sail on his next adventure... Eric S. Grant, age 57, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Rachel, daughter Samantha, dog Ruby, mother Carlyn (Ivan Pollack), brother Mark and sister, Clancey McKay. His father, Stanley Grant, preceeded him in death. Eric was born on September 1, 1961 in Kansas City, MO. He attended The Barstow School and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School. While growing up in KC, Eric attended summer camp at North Star which sparked a passion for sailing. Eric developed into an accomplished captain and sailed as an avocation captaining boats on Lake Michigan. Though a resident of Chicago for many years, he remained a life-long devotee of both KC BBQ and the Chiefs. Second to Eric's passion for sailing came a love of electronic gadgetry which blossomed into a successful 35-year career in the electronics industry. We are grateful for your love and laughter. We will miss your bright smile and will carry you in our hearts forever. Memorial service Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, IL 60706. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Paws Chicago, pawschicago.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary