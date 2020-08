Eric V. Boyle, age 32, Suddenly, at rest August 17, 2020; Beloved and cherished son of Donna and Michael Boyle (CPD), and Vince (Belinda) Hrastinski; Loving brother of Keri (Travis) and Matt (Cristina) Boyle; Devoted grandson of Mary Alice and the late Edward G. Zeman (Ret. CFD), Joanne and the late Jack Boyle (Ret. CPD), Mary and the late Jim Hrastinski; Fond nephew of Joe (Diane) Lucas, Laura (Michael) Huffman, Sharon Zeman and Erin (Tom) Condon; Dear cousin of Adam, Bridgette and the late Chrissy; Fun loving uncle of Autumn, Mikey and Leah; Survived by his fur buddies Cheetoe, Dino and Gus; Eric was a loyal and dedicated employee of Adolf Funeral Home in Berwyn and Willowbrook, IL. He will greatly be missed by everyone for his sense of humor and quick wit.A celebration of life in Honor of Eric will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service 7:00 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook, IL 60527; A live stream of the memorial Service at 7:00pm is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/boyle In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W. Washington Blvd; Chicago, IL 60607 or givecpdmemorial.org . For service information: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com