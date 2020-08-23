Eric V. Boyle, age 32, Suddenly, at rest August 17, 2020; Beloved and cherished son of Donna and Michael Boyle (CPD), and Vince (Belinda) Hrastinski; Loving brother of Keri (Travis) and Matt (Cristina) Boyle; Devoted grandson of Mary Alice and the late Edward G. Zeman (Ret. CFD), Joanne and the late Jack Boyle (Ret. CPD), Mary and the late Jim Hrastinski; Fond nephew of Joe (Diane) Lucas, Laura (Michael) Huffman, Sharon Zeman and Erin (Tom) Condon; Dear cousin of Adam, Bridgette and the late Chrissy; Fun loving uncle of Autumn, Mikey and Leah; Survived by his fur buddies Cheetoe, Dino and Gus; Eric was a loyal and dedicated employee of Adolf Funeral Home in Berwyn and Willowbrook, IL. He will greatly be missed by everyone for his sense of humor and quick wit.
A celebration of life in Honor of Eric will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service 7:00 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook, IL 60527; A live stream of the memorial Service at 7:00pm is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/boyle
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W. Washington Blvd; Chicago, IL 60607 or givecpdmemorial.org
. For service information: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com