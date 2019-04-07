Resources More Obituaries for Erik Barillari Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Erik Alessandro Barillari

Erik Alessandro Barillari, 23 years old, passed away the night of March 14, 2019. He was much loved by his surviving sister, Caitlin Faerevaag, his mother, Mary Beth Lang, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teachers. Erik was preceded in death by his adoring father, Joseph P. Barillari, and all of his grandparents. A graduate of Glenbard West High School (2014) and Northwestern University (2018), Erik was many things – a talented writer, actor, historian, artist, member of the historical European martial arts club Capital Kunst des Fechtens, member of the North American Vexillological Association, supporter of the arts and entrepreneurship in numerous venues, and possessor of one of the quickest, driest wits many of his friends and family ever heard. He could hold equally deep and interesting conversations on the intricacies of foreign politics, the future of crypto-currency, or the cultural relevance of The Simpsons over time. Listening to him and his sister discuss any topic was more entertaining and enlightening than any television show. Erik grew up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois and passed away at his last residence in Arlington, Virginia. He earned a Bachelor's degree with a double major in history and economics at Northwestern University, as well as certificates from the Kaplan Institute and the Business Institutions program. He spent one summer studying abroad in Berlin. He had written and appeared in several theater productions in high school and college, and was active in, and supportive of, numerous organizations that worked for equality and inclusion of all people in all facets of society, regardless of religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. He also supported , and the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. He loved film, languages, art, and history. Erik was cremated as per his wishes. His ashes will be scattered as he instructed, and he will be memorialized at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lemont, Illinois with his grandparents, Frank and Mary Anne Lang, and also in Canton, Ohio with his father, Joseph P. and grandparents, Joseph C. and Mary D. Barillari. A memorial gathering will be held at Danada House in Wheaton, Illinois on Sunday, May 26th for all friends and family from 11 am until 3:00 pm. In memoriam, a scholarship fund for students of writing and theater will be set up at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn in Erik's name. For those wishing to contribute, details will follow. May part of Erik's legacy be closer communication, more interaction and continued love among all of those whom were touched, all too briefly, by his life. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019