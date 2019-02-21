Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Brage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Brynolf Brage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik Brynolf Brage Obituary
Erik Brage, 91, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feburary 14, 2019 at Birchwood Nursing Home in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children, two daughters in Sweden, Sharon and Christina Brogie and four children here, Katrina, Michael, Arne and Anders (Laurie). Erik was predeceased by his wife, Mildred. Erik was a chef for many years at his own restaurants and then later an executive chef at private country clubs in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. In addition to his children, Erik is survived by 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.