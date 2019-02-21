|
Erik Brage, 91, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feburary 14, 2019 at Birchwood Nursing Home in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children, two daughters in Sweden, Sharon and Christina Brogie and four children here, Katrina, Michael, Arne and Anders (Laurie). Erik was predeceased by his wife, Mildred. Erik was a chef for many years at his own restaurants and then later an executive chef at private country clubs in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. In addition to his children, Erik is survived by 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019