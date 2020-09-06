1/
Erika Parks
Erika Parks, age 84, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Scott and Robert (Diana); and two grandchildren. Erika is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of memorials, please vote Democratic in November. After marrying an USAF SSgt, Erika immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1954. Erika taught herself English by solving crossword puzzles and listening to AM radio. Before starting a family in Chicago, Erika worked at International Harvester as an Executive Secretary. Erika had decades-long active and leadership involvement in many volunteer civic and social organizations including the Jaycees, West Elsdon Civic Association, American Legion Square Post Auxiliary, and PTA's of her sons' schools. Erika was a devoted mother and wife, a good neighbor, and a loyal friend who left indelible impressions on everyone she met. Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL. Info: 773-586-7900.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
