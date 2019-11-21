|
Erin E. Hansen (nee Gibbons), Age 49, Born into Eternal Life on November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil T., Ret. C.P.D. Loving daughter of Joan and the late John Gibbons, C.P.D. Dear sister of Paul (Sandra) Gibbons, Natalie (Mark, M.D.) Nootens, and Sean Gibbons. Devoted sister-in-law of Lynne, U.S.B.P. Ret. (Michael) Underdown, Timothy (Catherine) Hansen, and the late Robert, C.C.S.D. (the late Patricia) Hansen. Erin was also loved by her many nieces and nephews. Also missed by her canine companion, Gunther. Erin was a Supervisor for Office of Emergency Management Chicago. She is also remembered for her creative crochet work. Family and friends will meet at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 for visitation from 9:30am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C., 20090-6929 (or online at www.ASPCA.org/donate) are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019