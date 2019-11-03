|
|
Erin Elizabeth Chrusciel, age 54 of Evanston, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 30th. Beloved wife of Joseph J. Chrusciel Jr.; loving daughter of William and Mary nee Meehan Breen; sister of James T. Breen, aunt to niece Margaret Scarlett Breen, nephew William Beauregard Breen, and keeper of her crowder of cats, Seamus, Bitty, Ceili, Kiernan, Big Momma, and Ida.
Born in West Lafayette, IN on March 8th, 1965, where her father was a professor at Purdue University. Professor Breen then accepted a position at Northwestern University and he moved the family to Evanston, Illinois, where Erin spent her formative years. Erin attended Lincolnwood Elementary School, Haven Middle School, and Evanston Township High School where she was a member of the swim team.
Erin left Evanston High School after only three years, without formally graduating, and went on to study at Simon's Rock College (now Bard) in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She then transferred to the University of Iowa where she earned a BA in Art History. Erin then earned her MBA from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg School of Management.
Erin worked at Disciplined Investment Advisors as an operations manager. She then earned a Diamonds Graduate certification from the Gemological Institute of America and promptly opened her first business in Evanston, Ida Muldoon's – a jewelry and gift boutique specializing in fine Celtic jewelry. Ida Muldoon was Erin's great-grandmother. Erin expanded her line to include fine woolens and homeware and re-organized as Erin's Irish Imports. Finally, she consolidated her business into Feirin O'Eire (Treasures or Gifts from Ireland).
Erin married John and briefly moved into Marina Towers before returning to Evanston. She served as Secretary/Treasurer of Churchill Financial Services, her husband's North Michigan Avenue Financial Planning Firm.
Stricken with cancer of the parotid gland, then breast cancer, then uterine cancer, Erin valiantly fought and survived all three, albeit with some serious complications. After regaining her health, she became a Teacher's Assistant at the North Shore Special Education District in Highland Park where she aided teachers, ran the student job-shadow program and served as President of the local teacher's union.
Erin then continued her work at Misericordia until she succumbed to her illnesses. She was then federally adjudicated as permanently disabled.
This did not stop Erin. In health she served on the Arts Board of the City of Evanston under Mayor Lorraine Morton. Erin was a Past Worthy Matron of Asteri Chapter Number 1029, Order of the Easter which met at The Evanston Masonic Temple. Erin helped build bridges between the Illinois and the Prince Hall women's Masonic Groups. She also served as an officer in the Order of Amaranth and the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Erin was very active with the Evanston Animal Shelter.
After dealing with health issues, Erin turned back toward rowing, a sport she became actively involved in while at the University of Iowa. She joined ROW – Recovery on Water, a rowing organization for the survivors of Breast Cancer. She later joined ARC (Alliance Rowing Club of Illinois) and she loved the camaraderie and rowing with ARC. Erin loved teaching and she loved coaching young rowers. She volunteered and officiated yearly at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Massachusetts. Erin was also a volunteer for the Tree House (a no kill cat shelter).
As of late, Erin was involved with Get Out the Vote. A group formed to inspire people to register and vote. She was also a member of the Women's Club of Evanston. She qualifies as a member of the Daughters of the America Revolution but she never sought the recognition.
Erin serves as an inspiration to many. She was her husbands "Diamond Girl" (from the Seals and Crofts song) and she will shine on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched forever.
Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Parish, 1012 Lake Street (Lake Avenue at Oak Street), Evanston, IL 60201.
Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019