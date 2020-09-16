1/
Ermit L. Finch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, born in Little Rock, AR, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved husband of Jonni Lynn Miklos Finch. Loving father of LeRoy (Barbara) and Mimi Finch. Proud grandfather of Taylor (Erin), Shannon and Matthew Finch. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews, and cousin to Finch family Arkansas residents. Ermit is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He was a retired entrepreneur who owned several Heating & Air Conditioning companies. He went on to general contracting & commercial real estate development. Ermit spent a great deal of time supporting One Hope United, as a teenager and adult at the campus in Lake Villa, IL. That same campus was named the Ermit L. Finch Lake Villa Campus on April 26, 2019. He also was voted in as a Lifetime Board Member of the organization at that same time. Ermit belonged to the First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will benefit the Ermit L. Finch OHU Lake Villa Campus www.onehopeunited.org, and Pancreatic Cancer Research www.americancancersociety.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved