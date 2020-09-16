Age 86, born in Little Rock, AR, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved husband of Jonni Lynn Miklos Finch. Loving father of LeRoy (Barbara) and Mimi Finch. Proud grandfather of Taylor (Erin), Shannon and Matthew Finch. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews, and cousin to Finch family Arkansas residents. Ermit is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He was a retired entrepreneur who owned several Heating & Air Conditioning companies. He went on to general contracting & commercial real estate development. Ermit spent a great deal of time supporting One Hope United, as a teenager and adult at the campus in Lake Villa, IL. That same campus was named the Ermit L. Finch Lake Villa Campus on April 26, 2019. He also was voted in as a Lifetime Board Member of the organization at that same time. Ermit belonged to the First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will benefit the Ermit L. Finch OHU Lake Villa Campus www.onehopeunited.org
, and Pancreatic Cancer Research www.americancancersociety.org
.